Image: Bigstock

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $957.7 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936.83 million, representing a surprise of +2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- EFT Processing Segment: $237.90 million versus $222.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Revenue- epay Segment: $316.70 million versus $298.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $405.10 million compared to the $417.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

