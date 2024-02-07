Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $707 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $684.52 million, representing a surprise of +3.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest Income From Investments: $521 million compared to the $507.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Other Income: $16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.06 million.
  • Dividend income: $129 million versus $128.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Capital Structuring Service Fees: $41 million compared to the $28.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Ares Capital have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

