Fox (FOXA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FOXA Quick Quote FOXA - Free Report) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +240.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues by Component- Advertising: $2 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.79 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Segment Revenues- Television: $2.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.4%. Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $1.66 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations: $34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%. Revenues by Component- Other: $445 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $372.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenues- Television - Other: $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $151.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.7%. Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee: $756 million compared to the $769.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Revenues- Television - Advertising: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.4% year over year. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising: $348 million compared to the $380.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.8% year over year. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other: $279 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $186.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +80%. View all Key Company Metrics for Fox here>>>
Shares of Fox have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
