Neurocrine (NBIX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $515.2 million, up 25.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.44, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +27.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Neurocrine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue: $8 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $9.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $507.20 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $510.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%.
  • INGREZZA product sales, net: $500 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $501.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%.
Shares of Neurocrine have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

