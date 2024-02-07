Back to top

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) reported revenue of $316.38 million, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $300.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +22.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Criteo S.A. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clients: 18,197 versus 18,401 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $280.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $283.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $189.29 million compared to the $194.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- APAC: $96.41 million compared to the $90.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC): $249.93 million versus $262.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
  • Revenue- Contribution ex-TAC: $316.38 million versus $300.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Revenue- Total: $566.30 million versus $562.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Marketing Solutions: $455.03 million compared to the $472.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail Media: $76.58 million compared to the $76.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.
Shares of Criteo S.A. have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

