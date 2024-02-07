Back to top

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Unallocated: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.57 million.
  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $357 million compared to the $379.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Presto Products: $153 million compared to the $151.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $259 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $235.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $237 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $246.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $89 million compared to the $68.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage: $73 million versus $77.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated: -$16 million versus $7.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products: $34 million versus $31.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware: $58 million compared to the $47.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

