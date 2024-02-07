We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Revenues- Unallocated: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.57 million.
- Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $357 million compared to the $379.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Presto Products: $153 million compared to the $151.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $259 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $235.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
- Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $237 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $246.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $89 million compared to the $68.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage: $73 million versus $77.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated: -$16 million versus $7.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products: $34 million versus $31.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware: $58 million compared to the $47.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.