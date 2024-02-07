Back to top

Scotts (SMG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG - Free Report) reported $410.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.1%. EPS of -$1.45 for the same period compares to -$1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $423.25 million, representing a surprise of -3.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Scotts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S.Consumer: $306.70 million versus $289.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: $23.60 million compared to the $26.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Hawthorne: $80.10 million compared to the $103.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.1% year over year.
  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- Corporate: -$26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$20.99 million.
  • Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Consumer: -$15.50 million versus -$19.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Scotts have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

