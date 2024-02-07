Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +26.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted operating ratio: 86.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.1%.
  • Number of Working Days: 61 versus 61 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Shipments per Day: 51,382 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50,894.
  • Average Weight per Shipment: 1,350 lbs compared to the 1,349.07 lbs average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges): $28.60 versus $28.09 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges): $23.37 versus $23.15 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Ratio: 87.4% versus 91.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pounds per day: 69.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.13 million.
  • Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $753 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.30 million.
  • Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $233 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.81 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$6 million.
Shares of XPO have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

