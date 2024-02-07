We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, XPO (XPO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +26.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for XPO here>>>
- Adjusted operating ratio: 86.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.1%.
- Number of Working Days: 61 versus 61 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments per Day: 51,382 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50,894.
- Average Weight per Shipment: 1,350 lbs compared to the 1,349.07 lbs average estimate based on three analysts.
- Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges): $28.60 versus $28.09 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges): $23.37 versus $23.15 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Ratio: 87.4% versus 91.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Pounds per day: 69.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.13 million.
- Revenues- European Transportation Segment: $753 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $748.30 million.
- Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $233 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.81 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$6 million.
Shares of XPO have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.