Compared to Estimates, Emerson Electric (EMR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.12 billion, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +17.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- AspenTech: $257 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.12 million.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices: $2.82 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software: $675 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $671.94 million.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control: $940 million compared to the $924.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$19 million versus -$20.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation: $613 million versus $595.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity: $322 million versus $317.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Software And Control: $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical: $947 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $821.26 million.
  • Earnings before interest and tax- AspenTech: -$35 million compared to the -$50.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

