CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, CDW (CDW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.02 billion, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Public- Government: $660.70 million compared to the $655.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Public- Education: $579.10 million compared to the $768.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.
  • Public- Healthcare: $535.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $564.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Net sales- Public: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $587.20 million versus $636.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Small Business: $370 million versus $384.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.
Shares of CDW have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

