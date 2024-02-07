Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) reported $54.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. EPS of $2.16 for the same period compares to $2.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.14 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Refinery Throughput per day: 1381 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1506.19 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total: 2,462 KBOE/D compared to the 2,453.62 KBOE/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Liquids Production per day - Total: 1506 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1545.22 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Gas Production per day - Total: 5,158 Mcf/D versus 4,916.05 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

