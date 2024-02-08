We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $5.18, demonstrating a -1.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.
The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen an increase of 3.94% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $73.5 million, indicating a 47.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 26.42% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.64, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.