Adobe Systems (ADBE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $615.85, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of Adobe Systems will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.38, marking a 15.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, up 9.24% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.03 per share and a revenue of $21.42 billion, signifying shifts of +12.2% and +10.36%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Adobe Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.68. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.64 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
