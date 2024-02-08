We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed at $25.83, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 28, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.28, indicating a 366.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75.92 million, up 13.87% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.73 per share and a revenue of $305.58 million, signifying shifts of -73.81% and +14.54%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, C3.ai, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.