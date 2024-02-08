We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed at $53.36, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 9.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.02, indicating a 2% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 18.26% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Realty Income Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.86, so one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. O's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.42 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.