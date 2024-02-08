We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $10.81, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.91% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.
The upcoming earnings release of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 35.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.43% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.42, so one might conclude that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.