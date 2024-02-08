Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Equifax (EFX) Q4 Earnings

Equifax (
EFX Quick Quote EFX - Free Report) reported $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +4.02%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $82.20 million versus $87.66 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Operating revenue- Latin America: $98.60 million versus $93.72 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85% change. Operating revenue- Europe: $93.60 million compared to the $90.47 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year. Operating revenue- Canada: $64.90 million versus $65.19 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $427.70 million versus $422.14 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions: $559.50 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $550.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenue- Total International: $339.30 million compared to the $337.37 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Reporting Solutions: $22.90 million compared to the $23.80 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $77.30 million versus $71.55 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $457.10 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $436.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $327.50 million versus $326.81 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $102.40 million compared to the $113.41 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>
Shares of Equifax have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
- Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $82.20 million versus $87.66 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
- Operating revenue- Latin America: $98.60 million versus $93.72 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85% change.
- Operating revenue- Europe: $93.60 million compared to the $90.47 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Canada: $64.90 million versus $65.19 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
- Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $427.70 million versus $422.14 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
- Revenue- Workforce Solutions: $559.50 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $550.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- Revenue- Total International: $339.30 million compared to the $337.37 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Reporting Solutions: $22.90 million compared to the $23.80 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $77.30 million versus $71.55 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
- Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $457.10 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $436.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
- Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $327.50 million versus $326.81 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $102.40 million compared to the $113.41 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
Shares of Equifax have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.