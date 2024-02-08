Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PennantPark (PNNT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, PennantPark (PNNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $34.34 million, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +4.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other Income: $1.43 million compared to the $0.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Investment income- From controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income: $4.69 million versus $4.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend Income: $0.69 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of PennantPark have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

