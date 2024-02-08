Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings

FleetCor Technologies (FLT - Free Report) reported $937.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $4.44 for the same period compares to $4.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.47, the EPS surprise was -0.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FleetCor Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Spend volume - Corporate Payments: 33.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37.77 million.
  • Revenues, net per room night - Lodging: $13.86 versus $15.54 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Lodging - Room nights: 8.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.8 million.
  • Other - Transactions: 444.8 million versus 326.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other - Revenues, net per transaction: $0.15 compared to the $0.22 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $251.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
  • Revenues- Other: $66.53 million compared to the $68.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Lodging: $119.93 million versus $135.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>

Shares of FleetCor Technologies have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

