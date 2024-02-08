We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
James Hardie (JHX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
James Hardie (JHX - Free Report) closed at $38.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the fiber cement maker had gained 6.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of James Hardie in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 12, 2024.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $3.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.65% and +4.37%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for James Hardie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher. As of now, James Hardie holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, James Hardie is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.93 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that JHX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.91 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JHX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.