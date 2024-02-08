Steris (
Compared to Estimates, Steris (STE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Steris (STE - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was +2.30%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Healthcare: $916.23 million versus $858.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $234.93 million compared to the $243.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Dental: $97.92 million versus $105.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences: $146.57 million versus $131.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $41.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $44.84 million versus $33.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.9% change.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $319.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $266.84 million compared to the $246.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $329.44 million compared to the $295.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $60.07 million versus $61.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
- Service: $590.89 million versus $590.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $223.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $199.41 million.
Shares of Steris have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.