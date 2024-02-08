Back to top

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA - Free Report) reported $542.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $543.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30, the EPS surprise was +0.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mid-America Apartment Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Physical occupancy - Same store: 95.5% versus 95.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.37 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Net Operating Income- Same Store: $329.82 million compared to the $334.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

