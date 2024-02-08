Back to top

Rapid7 (RPD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) reported $205.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized recurring revenue: $805.67 billion versus $803.82 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of customers: 11,526 versus 11,596 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ARR per customer: $69,900 compared to the $69,806.42 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $10.45 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
  • Revenue- Products: $194.82 million compared to the $191.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services: $3.01 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products: $142.51 million compared to the $145.99 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Rapid7 have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

