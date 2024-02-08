Back to top

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $363.96 million, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.04 million, representing a surprise of -9.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fluence Energy, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Asset under Management - Energy Storage Products - Deployed: 3,600 MW versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,389.97 MW.
  • Asset under Management - Digital Contracts: 17,000 MW compared to the 17,248.74 MW average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Asset under Management - Service Contracts: 3,300 MW versus 3,136.26 MW estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

