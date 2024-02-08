Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Envista (NVST) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Envista (NVST - Free Report) reported revenue of $645.6 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -12.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $229.70 million versus $235.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
  • Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $415.90 million versus $391.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Operating Profit (Loss)- Specialty Products & Technologies: $43.90 million versus $68.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit (Loss)- Other: -$278.20 million versus -$40.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit (Loss)- Equipment & Consumables: $31.50 million compared to the $54.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Envista have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

