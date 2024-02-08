Phibro Animal Health (
Phibro (PAHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) reported $249.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $242.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>
- Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $65.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
- Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $29.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Net Sales by Region- United States: $140.48 million versus $147.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
- Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $14.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
- Net Sales- Animal Health: $173.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $61.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $29.73 million compared to the $23.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $101.94 million compared to the $96.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties: $41.44 million versus $44.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
- Net Sales- Performance Products: $15.49 million versus $18.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $39.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.23 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$14.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.12 million.
Shares of Phibro have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.