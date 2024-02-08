Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $196.59 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $0.06 million versus $0.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental property: $196.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.1%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.12 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.12.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cousins Properties here>>>

Shares of Cousins Properties have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise