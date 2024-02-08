Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) reported revenue of $916.93 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.47, compared to $4.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $893.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.90, the EPS surprise was +14.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor: 86.7% versus 87% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: 12.2 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.94 cents.
  • Yield: 14 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.67 cents.
  • RASM: 12.7 cents versus 12.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Passengers miles: 6,263 million compared to the 6,282.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon: $3.07 compared to the $3.02 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Available seat miles: 7,228 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,196.99 million.
  • CASM excluding fuel: 6 cents versus 6.12 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Number of Aircraft: 106 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107.
  • CASM: 9.7 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.77 cents.
  • Fuel Gallons Consumed: 85.6 Mgal versus 84.62 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $879.35 million versus $855.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

