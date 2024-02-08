Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RMR Group (RMR) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.67 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +8.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses: $196 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $159.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenues- Total management and advisory services revenues: $46.52 million versus $46.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Total management and advisory services revenues- Advisory services: $1.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs: $215.15 million versus $181.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Revenues- Total management and advisory services revenues- Management services: $45.09 million versus $46.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
Shares of RMR Group have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

