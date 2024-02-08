Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Industries Group (AIRI - Free Report) is an aerospace and defense company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 90.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL - Free Report) is a steel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) is an asset management company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

