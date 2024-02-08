We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Entegris (ENTG) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Entegris (ENTG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $775.3 million, declining 18.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Entegris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Microcontamination Control' will reach $278.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling' at $164.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control' will likely reach $98.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.41 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling' of $26.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.05 million.
Shares of Entegris have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +6.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ENTG is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>