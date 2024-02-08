We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Waste Connections (WCN) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Waste Connections metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' should come in at $60.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' will reach $51.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection' will likely reach $1.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer' will reach $534.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.5%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling' to reach $30.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Connections here>>>
Shares of Waste Connections have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WCN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>