Image: Bigstock
Shopify (SHOP) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 342.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Shopify metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' stands at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' will likely reach $498.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' will reach $70.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.96 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Payments Volume (GPV)' of $41.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.2 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' should come in at $142.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.50 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Shopify Plus contributed' will reach $45.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.60 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Shopify have demonstrated returns of +5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SHOP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>