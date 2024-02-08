We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $755.14 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Allison Transmission metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America On- Highway' will likely reach $357.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America Off- Highway' to reach $18.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Service Parts Support Equipment & Other' stands at $160.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Defense' of $51.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Outside North America Off- Highway' reaching $29.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Outside North America On- Highway' should arrive at $137.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, shares of Allison Transmission have returned +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. Currently, ALSN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.