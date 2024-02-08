Back to top

T. Rowe (TROW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how T. Rowe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity: $704.9 billion versus $716.9 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset: $453.6 billion versus $457.5 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net cash inflows - Total: $-28.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-39.93 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,374.3 billion compared to the $1,390.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market: $168.4 billion compared to the $169.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income: $40.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.77 million.
  • Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees: $140.60 million compared to the $137.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market: $98.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.56 million.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset: $400.60 million compared to the $400.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives: $98.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.79 million.
  • Net revenues- Investment advisory fees: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity: $864.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $867.49 million.
Shares of T. Rowe have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

