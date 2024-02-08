Back to top

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $282.74 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.26 million, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prestige Consumer Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International: $46.18 million versus $41.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American: $236.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $238.70 million.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American: $130.48 million compared to the $134.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International: $27.46 million compared to the $24.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

