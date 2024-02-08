For the quarter ended December 2023, Under Armour (
Compared to Estimates, Under Armour (UAA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +72.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Doors: 440 versus 453 estimated by two analysts on average.
- International Total Doors Count: 240 versus 256 estimated by two analysts on average.
- North America Total Doors Count: 200 compared to the 198 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net revenues- North America: $915.39 million compared to the $940.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.
- Net revenues- Asia-Pacific: $212.02 million compared to the $221.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Net revenues- EMEA: $284.05 million compared to the $275.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Net revenues- Latin America: $69.83 million compared to the $59.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- Net Sales: $1.45 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
- Net revenues by product- Footwear: $331 million compared to the $346.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- Accessories: $104.51 million compared to the $103.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- License revenues: $29.07 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
- Net revenues by product- Apparel: $1.02 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
Shares of Under Armour have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.