Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -1.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tempur Sealy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- International: $275.10 million compared to the $268.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $895.40 million compared to the $920.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America- Direct: $132.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Net Sales- International- Direct: $168.20 million compared to the $169.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International- Wholesale: $106.90 million compared to the $96.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America- Wholesale: $762.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $789.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
  • Net Sales- Direct: $300.80 million compared to the $286.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $869.70 million versus $885.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tempur Sealy here>>>

Shares of Tempur Sealy have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise