Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tapestry (TPR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +12.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.54 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $82.20 million compared to the $82.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $460.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $477.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Coach: $528.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $471.79 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman: $1.40 million versus $2.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade: $72.10 million versus $78.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tapestry here>>>

Shares of Tapestry have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise