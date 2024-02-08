Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SolarWinds (SWI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported $198.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.54 million, representing a surprise of +3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Recurring: $182.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.73 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $67.73 million versus $61.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $115.12 million versus $115.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Revenue- License: $15.29 million compared to the $13.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for SolarWinds here>>>

Shares of SolarWinds have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SolarWinds (SWI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise