Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ITT (ITT) Q4 Earnings

ITT (ITT - Free Report) reported $829.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $811.63 million, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ITT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Motion Technologies: $364.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $350.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.90 million versus -$1.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.
  • Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies: $175.60 million versus $172.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenues- Industrial Process: $289.70 million compared to the $288.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Corporate costs and Other: -$15.20 million compared to the -$14.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies: $33.40 million compared to the $30.61 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies: $62.30 million compared to the $61.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process: $60.40 million compared to the $64.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of ITT have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

