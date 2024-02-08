Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kimco Realty (KIM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) reported $451.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $449.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kimco Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pro-rata portfolio occupancy: 96.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.7%.
  • Revenues- Management and other fee income: $3.71 million versus $4.27 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net: $447.90 million versus $449.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share- Diluted: $0.22 versus $0.16 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Kimco Realty have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

