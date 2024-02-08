Back to top

Hershey (HSY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hershey (HSY - Free Report) reported $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was +3.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hershey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- International: $231.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $234.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
  • Net Sales- North America: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America Confectionery: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks: $205.16 million compared to the $236.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery: $724.65 million versus $724.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Unallocated corporate expense: $211.25 million versus -$238.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks: $10.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.55 million.
Shares of Hershey have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

