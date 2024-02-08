Back to top

Haemonetics (HAE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported $336.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.91 million, representing a surprise of +4.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Plasma: $146.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $70.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Net business unit revenues: $330.70 million compared to the $318.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Service: $5.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $113.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.9%.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

