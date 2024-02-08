Back to top

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total: $449 million versus $439.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Total: $849 million compared to the $843.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Mobility Coatings: $39.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.68 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings: $129.30 million compared to the $131.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

