Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dynatrace (DT) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) reported revenue of $365.1 million, up 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.64 million, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dynatrace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total: $1.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.
  • Revenues- Services: $16.80 million versus $18.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $348.29 million versus $340.75 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.
  • Gross profit- Services: $0.06 million versus $2.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Subscriptions: $301.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $299.49 million.
Shares of Dynatrace have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

