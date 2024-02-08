DexCom (DXCM) Launches One+ Real-time CGM System in Europe

DexCom Inc. ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) recently announced the launch of its latest continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Dexcom ONE+. This system is simple to use and lowers the entry hurdle to diabetic technology.
The new CGM system is likely to ensure more people gain access to accurate, easy, and real-time glucose monitoring. It aims to deliver a highly effective CGM experience to people treating their type 1 or type 2 diabetes with insulin.
Price Performance
For the past six months, DXCM's shares have gained 14.9% compared with the
industry's growth of 6.0%. The S&P 500 increased 10.0% in the same time frame.
The new product is built using the company’s best-in-class technology and a variety of features that are likely to help the diabetes community to a greater extent. Dexcom ONE+ is now an all-in-one sensor that is incredibly simple to use and apply. This lowers the entry hurdle to diabetic technology, making it more accessible.
Making notes during certain events, like meals, insulin administration, or sporting activity, is another crucial component. A CGM sensor gives a far more transparent view of how daily decisions affect glucose levels than finger sticks do.
Dexcom ONE+ was created to lessen the strain for people who inject insulin on a regular basis and use fingerpricks to manage their diabetes. It is also beneficial for people who have never used a CGM system before, as it is simple to use and straightforward to get started with. Like other Dexcom CGMs, Dexcom ONE+ provides a clear view of blood glucose levels in real-time without requiring uncomfortable fingerpricks, which makes it simpler for users to get long-lasting results.
The system is presently available in Spain, Belgium, and Poland and is likely to launch in the Netherlands in the coming few weeks.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
MarketsandMarkets, the global digital diabetes management market size was estimated to be $18.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at 13.6% to reach $35.8 billion by 2028.
The market is being driven by escalating diabetes care solutions and technological developments that have made it possible to introduce highly adaptable solutions. Other significant drivers include the increasing popularity of the use of connected devices and apps as well as the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions.
Notable Developments
In December 2023, Dexcom announced the Dexcom G7 CGM System connectivity with the t: slim X2 insulin pump by Tandem Diabetes Care in the United States, marking the first AID integration with the Dexcom G7 CGM.
Dexcom had also unveiled its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Athenry Co. Galway. With the ability to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors annually, the new plant is likely to contribute to the betterment of diabetes patients throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DXCM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Universal Health Services (UHS), Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and Elevance Health, Inc (ELV).
Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS's earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
UHS's shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the
industry’s 5% decline.
Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.
Integer Holdings' shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the
industry’s 3.7% decline.
Elevance Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $5.62, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Revenues of $42.45 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.5%.
Elevance Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12%. ELV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.
