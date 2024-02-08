Back to top

DTE Energy (DTE) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Increase Y/Y

DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, improved 50.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.31.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.02 per share compared with $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

For 2023, the company recorded operating EPS of $5.73, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.75. The bottom line also declined 6.1% from the year-ago level of $6.10.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

The operating net income in the quarter was $406 million compared with $266 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s earnings were $1.18 per share compared with $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment reported earnings of 51 cents per share compared with 47 cents in the year-ago period.

Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 53 cents per share compared with 4 cents in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

2024 Guidance

DTE Energy initiated its 2024 operating EPS projection. The company expects operating EPS in the range of $6.54-$6.83. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.70 per share, which lies just above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 6.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

For the fourth quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues totaled $6.87 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.1 billion by 13.4%. The top line improved 11.2% year over year.

Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 2.3%. However, the bottom line improved 620.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 69 cents.

The fourth-quarter revenues of $3,442 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,972 million by 13.34%. The figure also declined 15.07% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,053 million.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 1%. The bottom line also increased 75% from 60 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenues totaled $1,950 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,461.4 million by 20.8%. The top line also decreased 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.


