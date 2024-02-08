We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO - Free Report) reported revenue of $795 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $823.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +11.05%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apollo Global Management Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Assets Under Management: $651 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $658.77 billion.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Management fees: $635 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $644.80 million.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Fee-related performance fees: $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.76 million.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Capital solutions fees and other, net: $116 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.07 million.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Fixed income and other investment income, net: $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Alternative investment income, net: $190 million compared to the $325.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings: $748 million versus $867.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized performance fees: $269 million compared to the $117.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Strategic capital management fees: $23 million versus $20.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings: $457 million compared to the $450.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Principal Investing Income: $51 million compared to the $20.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized investment income: -$37 million compared to the -$3.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.