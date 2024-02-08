Back to top

Kellanova (K) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.2%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +5.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change: -31.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -19.6%.
  • Total Reported growth: 0.3% versus -15.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change: 8.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.5%.
  • Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change: -6.5% versus -8.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 5.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.
  • Net sales - Europe - Volume impact - YoY change: -7.8% versus -5.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 18.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13%.
  • Net sales - Europe - Forex impact - YoY change: 4.8% versus 2.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Latin America: $328 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Net sales- Europe: $613 million versus $585.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Net sales- North America: $1.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.8%.
  • Net sales- AMEA: $645 million versus $653.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.
Shares of Kellanova have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

